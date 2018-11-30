Mountain Alliance Holds Annual Climbathon for Watauga County High School Students, Dec. 7

Published Friday, November 30, 2018 at 12:15 pm

Students in Watauga County are getting excited for Mountain Alliance’s annual Climbathon set for Friday, December 7, 2018. Mountain Alliance is a not-for-profit organization based out of Watauga High School that provides transformative experiences and support for High Country teens, regardless of background. The annual Climbathon bash is a unique opportunity for students to socialize and have fun while climbing all night. This year’s event will take place at Center 45 and will include an optional lock in where students will be able to spend the night at the climbing gym.

In addition to climbing activities, Mountain Alliance will also provide food, karaoke, games such as corn-hole and giant Jenga, and will feature a 9-square court, slackline, and gaga pit. This event is a favorite for students each year. Mountain Alliance is excited to welcome new members and interested participants – students do not have to have participated in any previous Mountain Alliance activities to attend. Climbathon caps off a fall semester full of programs Mountain Alliance has to offer, including day hikes, climbing outings, camping trips, afternoons spent trail building, and opportunities for service learning.

Climbathon is a chance for all students to get involved and spend an evening having fun while being physically active. This event is sure to be the highlight of the semester for Watauga High School students. For additional information, visit www.MountainAlliance.org (click on “Students” and then “View Event Calendar & Sign Up”) or contact Rachel Witmer by email at Rachel@MountainAlliance.org or phone at (828) 263-1770. You can also donate to Climbathon by visiting www.Anython.com/Climbathon2018.

