Motown Supergroup The Temptations Wrap Up An Appalachian Summer Festival’s Milestone 35th Anniversary Season

An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 35th anniversary season wraps up in spectacular fashion with Motown legends The Temptations, Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 pm at the Holmes Convocation Center. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students, and only $5 for children 17 and younger. Billed as a “Concert and Dance Party,” The Temptations show will feature a dance floor in front of the stage for concertgoers to dance and shag to some of music’s biggest hits. This performance, as well as all Schaefer Popular Series events, is sponsored by Westglow Resort & Spa and Rowland’s Restaurant and made possible through the generosity of Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer. For more information, visit http://appsummer.org/schedule/id/the-temptations.

New this year, guests have the opportunity to come early and enjoy pre-show food trucks located onsite in the Visitor Lot of John Thomas Hall from 5-7: 30 pm. Betty’s Biscuits, The Cardinal and El Tacorriendo food trucks will be serving a variety of dining options so concertgoers can conveniently grab a pre-show bite to eat, socialize, and then work off any extra calories on the dance floor.

For more than 50 years, The Temptations reigned as one of popular music’s most beloved and successful groups worldwide, boasting 44 Billboard Top 10 hits including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.” The group includes original member Otis Williams, with singers Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Greene Jr.

The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, and into the Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year they were honored with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY® Award. Winner of four GRAMMY Awards, they received Motown’s first-ever GRAMMY in 1969 for “Cloud Nine.” Additionally, a two-part, scripted miniseries on the group, broadcast by NBC in 1998, was a ratings smash and won an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or Movie.

The recently Tony-nominated new musical Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations features the nostalgic hits, harmonies and signature dance moves that have made The Temptations a cherished part of our cultural history, and explores their extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to Motown fame to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

WBTV news anchor and Appalachian State University alumnus John Carter returns to the festival to emcee the season’s closing concert.

Adult tickets are $30, students are $10, and children 17 and younger are $5. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center box office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Tickets can also be purchased online at appsummer.org.

The doors of the Holmes Convocation Center will open at 6 pm; concert begins at 7:30 pm. Seating is general admission. Parking is available all day in all university parking lots. Maps and other resources can be found at maps.appstate.edu. A free AppalCart Shuttle will run from Peacock Hall Parking Lot (located directly across the street from the Schaefer Center) to the Holmes Center and a shuttle from Hill Street Parking Lot to the Holmes Center starting at 6 pm. Other suggested parking includes the Rivers Street Parking Deck, located approximately a half-mile from the Holmes Center. The Cardinal, Betty’s Biscuits and El Tacorriendo food trucks will be on-site from 5-7:30 pm in the Visitor Lot of John Thomas Hall.

About An Appalachian Summer Festival:

Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 27,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.

