Monkee’s of Blowing Rock Brings Social Media Influenced Fashion Brand to Area This Saturday

Monkee’s of Blowing Rock will be the exclusive seller of the Gal Meets Glam collection from Instagram influencer/blogger Julia Engel. Engel turned her social media following into a fashion empire.

14 Monkee’s boutiques will debut the Gal Meets Glam collection on Saturday, March 16th, including Monkee’s of Blowing Rock. The first ten customers to purchase Gal Meets Glam merchandise will receive a free limited-edition GMG scarf.

The Gal Meets Glam features jumpsuits and dresses with a decidedly feminine flair.

We invite you to join us at the launch party to see what style conscious customers will add to their closets for spring.

What: Gal Meets Glam Launch Party

Where: Monkee’s of Blowing Rock

1179 Main Street, Blowing Rock

When: Saturday, March 16th from 10am – 6pm

