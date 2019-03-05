Molsky’s Mountain Drifters at Jones House Saturday for Workshops and Evening Concert

Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:30 am

Bruce Molsky and his band, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, visit the Jones House Saturday for afternoon workshops and an evening concert.

Bruce Molsky has been called “one of America’s premier fiddling talents” by Mother Jones, and he is a Grammy-nominated artist who plays fiddle, banjo, and guitar. Molsky has been recording and performing for decades, collaborating with a host of world-class musicians, including Mark Knopfler, Joan Osborne, Aly Bain, Jerry Douglas, and many more. He is a visiting scholar in Berklee College of Music’s American Roots program.

“We are really excited to have Bruce back to the Jones House,” says concert organizer, Mark Freed. “Bruce was a big catalyst for starting the indoor house-concert series at the Jones House, kicking off the program with workshops and concerts in September 2013.”

For this visit, Molsky will be bringing his band, a trio called Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, with Allison de Groot and Stash Wyslouch. Allison de Groot is a banjo player and singer who also plays and records with The Goodbye Girls and Oh My Darling. Stash Wyslouch is one of bluegrass music’s great young genre-bending pioneers, who started as a guitar player in metal bands before immersing himself in roots music with the band the Deadly Gentlemen.

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters just released their second album together, Closing the Gap. “Our new recording is a snapshot of the band after a period of intense touring, of learning each other’s ‘isms’ and instincts, and as a result slowly developing our collective ‘isms’ and instincts as a unit,” the band says on their website.

The band will begin their visit to Boone with fiddle, banjo, and guitar workshops at 4:00 p.m. at the Jones House. The workshops are geared towards intermediate-and-above players of old-time music. The musicians will work with each instrument separately, then bring everyone together to play a tune as a group at the end of the workshop. The workshop is free, but guests are asked to RSVP with Mark Freed at the Jones House.

The concert begins at 7:30, with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Due to the limited seating, advanced reservations are highly recommended, although open seats will be made available at the door. Seats for the concert are $20 per person.

To make a reservation for the workshop or concert, please contact the Jones House at 828.268.6280 or email Mark Freed at [email protected] . For more information about the Indoor Concert series and the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, please visit www.joneshouse.org

