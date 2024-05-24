Milepost Music Brings Live Music to Doughton Park/The Bluffs in June on the Second and Fourth Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m at Milepost 241

Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow will perform Sunday, June 9.

Milepost Music is bringing live mountain music to Doughton Park/The Bluffs, located at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Laurel Springs, N.C. Free outdoor concerts will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays in June.

Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow will perform Sunday, June 9. Playing music born from the hills, valleys, and mountains of Appalachia, Carrie Hinkley & Virginia Hollow take listeners on a journey fraught with raw emotions. Hinkley’s haunting melodies and soulful voice echo like an untamed mantra of beauty and tragedy as the group spins songs of love, betrayal, and longing.

Leftover Biscuits will perform Sunday, June 23.

Leftover Biscuits will perform Sunday, June 23. Life-long musicians Dr. Mark Handy (banjo,vocals), Joy Patton (fiddle,vocals), Roger Stamper (guitar, vocals), and Tammy Martin (upright bass, vocals) bring toe-tapping, old-time string music to the stage.

Milepost Music concerts are held at the Doughton Park/The Bluffs on the second and fourth Sunday of each month in June, July, August, and September.

Upcoming Milepost Music concerts at Doughton Park/The Bluffs:

July 14: Gap Civil

July 28: The Mountain Laurels

Aug. 11: Almost Irish Band

Aug. 25: Luke Mears & Friends

Sept. 8: Jackson Cunningham & Friends

Sept. 22: His & Hers

Visitors should bring a chair or blanket for seating. The Bluffs Restaurant will offer food and beverages for purchase during the concerts. Visitors may bring their own food and beverages. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Milepost Music at Doughton Park/The Bluffs is sponsored by Come Here North Carolina.

About Milepost Music

Milepost Music is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Milepost Music concerts are held at iconic destinations along the Parkway including Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park/The Bluffs, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville in June, July, August, and September. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/concert-calendar.

About the Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va., celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. It is a national park facility, a major attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a venue partner of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

About the Blue Ridge Parkway

The 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway connects Shenandoah National Park to the north with Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the south. The route travels the crests, ridges, and valleys of five major mountain ranges, encompassing several geographic and vegetative zones ranging from 600 to more than 6,000 feet above sea level. It provides visitors with many varied vistas of scenic Appalachian landscapes ranging from forested ridgetops and mountain slopes to rural farm lands and urban areas. The parkway offers a “ride-a-while, stop-a-while” experience that includes scenic pullouts, recreation areas, historic sites, and visitor contact stations. It is known nationally and internationally for its designed landscape as a scenic motorway. Learn more at nps.gov/blri/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

