Mile High Bourbon Society Combines Bourbon and Bacon at Their Fundraiser on June 14

Published Monday, June 3, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Who Doesn’t Love Bourbon and Bacon!

Beech Mountain Bourbon Society, the Mile High Bourbon Society is hosting their fundraiser at the Beech Alpen Inn on June 14th, at 6pm. The event benefits The Adam Galleher Memorial Fund which provides musical instruments and other assistance to Avery and Watauga Middle and High Schools.

“Our first year was Bourbon and Blues but we decided to go bigger and add BACON! Because what doesn’t go better with Bourbon than Bacon,” says Jeff Melang, President. “Rather than Blues we will have Dr. Bacon, a fantastic band out of Asheville.” Dr. Bacon’s music is a mixture a funk, soul, blues, rock, hip-hop and much more. “We’ve seen this band several times at Beech Mountain Resort and know it will a great addition to bourbon.”

The music is free and begins at 6pm. The event includes a silent auction, raffle and rare bourbon bottle auction. Items up for auction come from Southern Grace Distilleries, Broad Branch Distillery, Four Roses, Buffalo Trace and includes ham from Goodnight Brothers. Two tasting experiences are available, a Battle Bourbon of four bourbons found at the local ABC store and a Premium Tasting Ticket for four rare bottles of bourbon. “The battle ticket is through the restaurant at Beech Alpen Inn and a portion goes to charity but the full price of the premium ticket goes directly to The Adam Galleher Memorial Fund,” says Pete Chamberlin, Chairman

All of the bottles donated for the auction and Premium room come from society members. “We enjoy the hunt, finding rare bottles of bourbon in unusual places and getting them at MSRP or close. We then look up the secondary market pricing and see what a great deal we got,” says Melang, “The premium room so far has four bottles of bourbon you cannot get in North Carolina including one that is extremely rare to find anywhere.”

Last year Beech Mountain Bourbon Society raised over 3,000 for The Adam Galleher Memorial Fund. “This year we hope to raise much more,” says Mr. Chairman.

If you are not a fan of bourbon, come out and enjoy the music and maybe give it a try. A bourbon inspired menu is available through Beech Alpen Inn as well as full bar service. Call the Alpen directly and inquire about the “bourbon” rate if planning on spending the night. Bourbon and Bacon kicks off a live music weekend on Beech Mountain. Friday night is Bourbon and Bacon. Saturday morning is A Cooler 5, a 5K beer run featuring beer from Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Beech Mountain Brewing Company, Booneshine Brewing and Kettell Beerworks with a beer garden with live music by Prettier than Matt. Beech Mountain Resort provides live music at 5506’ Saturday afternoon with Shelby Rae Moore then ends the day with the resort Summer Concert Series kick off featuring Steep Canyon Rangers and Acoustic Syndicate.

For more information contact Beech Mountain Bourbon Society at 336-926-3994 or email [email protected] com Ticket purchase is available on their website www.bmbsnc.com.

Comments

comments