Michael Reno Harrell – Concert and Art Gallery Double-Feature at the Jones House This Week

Michael Reno Harrell will visit the Jones House in November for a special paired indoor concert and gallery exhibition, both inside the cozy atmosphere of the Mazie Jones Gallery.

The Indoor Concert will take place on Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m. Then, on Friday, November 5 from 6-8 p.m., Michael Reno Harrell will be around again for a gallery reception as a part of Downtown Boone’s First Friday Art Crawl. The exhibition of original pieces will remain up in the Mazie Jones Gallery throughout the month of November.

“Michael Reno Harrell is a perfect fit for the Jones House,” says Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon Holder. “The Mazie Jones Gallery provides the ideal intimate setting where audiences can appreciate his natural knack as a musician, songwriter, performer, and storyteller, and also is a perfect setting for his month-long art exhibition”

With a destiny as a musician that was already in the making at 12-years old when he received his first guitar, Harrell’s journey wasn’t exactly straightforward. It took years of gigging and a day job at a sign shop before he was able to make it as a full-time musician. But it was that time of his life that gave him the drive to succeed and laid the groundwork for his career as a multi-talented artist.

In the course of his career, Harrell has toured across the U.S. and Europe, performed at some of the most well-known venues, time and again topped the Americana Music Association Charts, and continually garnered awards and recognitions. But for artistic vanguards like Michael Reno Harrell, it is his passion for his craft and his desire to create that motivates him to break new ground.

In the past several years, Harrell has really put in the effort towards trying his hand at the visual arts – a hobby he’s had since childhood and skill that he honed during his time working at a sign shop. Harrell has produced dozens of stunning sketches and watercolors with subject matters that run the gamut – from black-and-white drawings of ordinary objects to illustrations of scenes that capture everyday life to vibrant watercolors of exotic wildlife.

Some of Harrell’s most stunning works are portraits of well-known musical pioneers. Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, Linda Ronstadt, Merle Haggard, and John Prine are just a few of the faces that he has so elegantly depicted on paper.

A true Southern Appalachian renaissance man, Harrell’s work – music, story, and art – is something to which audiences can connect at a soul-level.

The First Friday Art Crawl is a free public event hosted by the Downtown Boone Development Association in conjunction with the Watauga County Arts Council. Indoor Concerts at the Jones House are presented by the Town of Boone. 35 seats are available for each show and face coverings are required for all concert guests. Tickets are $20 per seat and sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so pre-reservation is required. To pre-reserve your ticket, call Brandon Holder at 828-268-6280 or email [email protected]

