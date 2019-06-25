Michael Joslin to Present Lecture on Latest Book During Lees-McRae College Stephenson Center for Appalachia Lecture Tomorrow

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:28 am

Based on his latest book, Mountain Summer: A Personal Journey through the Season of Appalachia, award-winning photographer and writer Michael Joslin will present a lecture Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in the Shelton Learning Commons on the campus of Lees-McRae.

The presentation, which will take attendees through our mountains’ bountiful summer season, is free and open to the public.

Mountain Summer, published by Overmountain Press, is the second in a four-book series about the seasons in our area mountains. The book covers everything from hoeing in the garden, to raspberries ripening in June, to summer wildflowers and hikes on area mountains, to trips to cooling waterfalls.

Joslin, the director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia and professor of English at Lees-McRae, has published seven books on the region and written hundred of articles for newspapers and magazines. He has taught journalism, photography, and English courses for three decades at the college and has spent many years exploring and photographing the area.

“I invite everyone to share the evening meandering through summer in the mountains with me as I share my joy in the rich season. Hiking trails, gardening and wildflowers and wild fauna are all part of my mountain summers, and I will present photographs and stories to illustrate the excitement they bring to the season,” said Joslin.

For more information, email Michael Joslin at [email protected]

