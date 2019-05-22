2019 Memorial Day Events in the High Country

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:23 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Memorial Day is a time in which we remember the people who died while serving in the U.S.’s armed forces. The holiday has been observed since 1868. Many visit cemeteries and memorials each year to honor those they knew who died in military service, decorating graves with flowers, military insignia and flags in remembrance.

As Tim Gardner noted in his article on Avery’s Memorial Day event, Memorial Day should not be confused with Veterans Day or Armed Forces day—Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, whereas Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans and Armed Forces Day honors those active or who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Avery County Memorial Day Celebration

On Monday, May 27th, Avery County will hold its annual Memorial Day celebration between its Veterans Monument and Gardens and the Fallen Officers, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Ten Commandments monuments on the Newland Town Square. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and honors Avery natives or residents who perished while fighting for our great nation in a military battle.

Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony. It is organized and conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary, Pat Ray Post 4286, in Newland and the County of Avery.

In case of heavy rain, the ceremony will be held in the rock gym, which is located at Newland Elementary School.

Memorial Day Weekend Block Party Experience

On Saturday, May 25th, Tanger Outlets is hosting a Block Party Experience in the nearby Courtyard in honor of Memorial Day. The event will last from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by musicians, face painting, family-friendly games, chalk art and more! Enjoy ensemble music by Watauga High School, Jazz and Beach music by High Standards. Twist the Balloon Man will be in attendance and there will be a photo booth for families. Plus, enter to win 1 of 5 shopping sprees to kick off summer!

The new Chick-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests of all ages, so come hungry!

The first 50 TangerClub Members to check-in at the Tanger table will receive VIP front row seating for our exclusive concert event, plus a special gift.

This event kicks off the Concerts in the Courtyard summer music series.

12th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Boone Mall

At 11 a.m. on May 27, the High Country Chapter of MOAA and Boone Mall’s Memorial Day Ceremony will begin. Prior to this, the Watauga Community Band will commence with a selection of Patriotic Music, beginning at 10:30. The program will begin with the Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC presenting the Color Guard. There will be a recognition of the 100 year Anniversary of the American Legion, followed by the recognition of veterans and their respective services. After a history of Memorial Day is given, the ceremony will close with the playing of Taps.

All veterans and the general public are invited to attend this event to honor all those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we have today.

JSMHM Memorial Day Weekend Concert

Kicking off the summer with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s Memorial Day Weekend Concert has become an ingrained tradition in the High Country. This coming Sunday, May 26th, The Silvio Martinat Swing Band will be making its first ever appearance on the JSMHM stage. The concert takes place at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This 2019 edition is titled “A Memorial Day Salute – Patriotic Swing” and it will be hosted by long time friend of JSMHM, David Johnson, who often plays with The Silvio Martinat Swing Band(TSMSB).

Blowing Rock Memorial Day Observation

From 11 a.m.-12 p.m., join Blowing Rock in honoring those who lost their lives in service to the nation. Stories and songs will be a part of the ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 1036 Main Street in Blowing Rock.

