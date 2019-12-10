Melissa Reaves’ 18th Annual Holiday Show at The Beacon Dec. 14 with Lineup of Expert Musicians

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 3:30 pm

Melissa Reaves is returning to host her 18th annual Holiday Show at The Beacon this Saturday, December 14 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 and are available at https://reavesholidayshow.brownpapertickets.com/. CDs of Reaves’ newest album, Bitter Pear, will be available for purchase at the show.

Reaves is a musician based out of Boone who has made her way throughout performance circuits in the United States and Europe for decades, performing with various music legends along the way such as Robert Plant, Cyndi Lauper, Sarah McLachlan, and Sheryl Crow, to name a few. Reaves’ musical style channels a blend between a raw blues legend and a booming rock-n-roll powerhouse; she is known for her use of delay pedals as she deconstructs tunes to their core level during her live performances while stunning the audience with her talents.

For the past 18 years, Reaves has hosted her annual Holiday Show at locations across Boone; for the past 12 years, the show has been hosted downtown at The Local. This year, the venue is changing to The Beacon, where Reaves will be joined by several of her closest associates on stage to bring the house down this holiday season. Guitarist Masa Takahashi, kalimba master Kevin Spears, bassist Philip Bynoe, keyboardist Timothy Dick, and drummer Timothy Roberts are joining together with Reaves this Saturday to put on a performance you will never forget.

“I have pulled out all the stops for sure and we’re bringing in a star-studded band,” said Reaves, “My dear friend and musical soulmate, Masa Takahashi, is coming down from Maine to return for the 18th Holiday Show. A kalimba master named Kevin Spears coming up from Asheville to perform as well; kalimba is an African instrument with little bars on a box with different lengths that you play with your thumbs. Spears plugs his kalimba into pedals and loops the sounds, performing a sort of beatboxing with the instrument. On bass, I have my dear friend from Bisbee, Arizona named Philip Bynoe. He is a premier bassist in the music world; when he’s not performing with me he performs with legendary guitarist Steve Vai. Keyboardist Timothy Dick will also be joining us from Bisbee, Arizona. I don’t say this about many musicians, but he’s the real deal; he’s a multi-instrumentalist and incredible songwriter. Finally, Tim Roberts is going to be on drums! He is a great drummer; I’ve worked with him on several shows over the years. When he’s not drumming, Roberts runs his drum company, Reverie Drums.”

Reaves’ annual Holiday Show always begins with an extravagant grand entrance, the details of which are kept secret until the entrance itself. Although Reaves wants to keep the details of the grand entrance a surprise, she did state that if everything goes according to plan, it will be even more spectacular than last year’s grand entrance when the Angel of the Lord came gliding in on a six-foot stepladder to Thunderstruck by AC/DC. Make sure to arrive at the show before 7 p.m. to witness the spectacle of the Holiday Show grand entrance this year; the show will start rocking right off the bat!

The venue hosting this year’s Holiday Show is The Beacon, an event space for everything from fancy Christmas parties with salmon and flank and soft live music to super fun casual wings and local band performances. The Beacon hosts its own events and is also open to the public to host your event with an entirely custom setup including menus, alcohol packages, decorating, and more.

Food and drinks will be served throughout the 18th Annual Melissa Reaves Holiday Show with a cash bar stocked with various beer and wine. “We’ll have our beautiful bar set up with our standard layout: three domestic beers, three import or craft beers, probably Booneshine or Appalachian Mountain Brewery stuff, and it will be a cash bar were you can set up tabs,” said Shelly Parsons, Manager of The Beacon, “Then, for the first time ever, we’ll be doing a restaurant-style service for food rather than the catering we usually do. We’re going to do the Reid’s Café burger with homemade buns, a veggie burger, a chicken sandwich, pimiento cheese and flatbread, house cut fries, and a big salad. There’s a big dance floor with tons of room to dance; it’s a much bigger space for Melissa’s revelry, I don’t know if she’ll be riding in on an elephant or what!”

Join Melissa Reaves and her band of musical experts at the 18th Annual Melissa Reaves Holiday Show at The Beacon this Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. Create fond memories this season with a holiday show full of surprises and moments of awe. “I’m always trying to outdo myself and that’s getting increasingly difficult,” said Reaves, “We got a new room with new options and I’ve got all kinds of ideas that are practically impossible, but I’m going to go for it!”

For more information about Melissa Reaves visit her website http://www.melissareaves.com/

For more information about The Beacon visit https://www.boonebeacon.com/

