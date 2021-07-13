Make Plans to Attend a Car Show Fundraiser and Quilt Show at Deerfield United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 24

By Nathan Ham

A special benefit car show with classic muscle cars and modern-day machines along with a quilt show will be happening at Deerfield United Methodist Church in Boone on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All funds raised from the event will go to support Hunter’s Heroes, an organization founded in the name of Hunter Mast, the son of Deputy William Mast Jr. Deputy Mast was killed in the line of duty in 2013, just 17 days before his son Hunter was born.

Ken Murray, who has helped organize this car show at the church for five years, said that the event used to support Watauga County Relay for Life until the relay ended in the county in 2019.

“We were looking for some other way to do something for the community and have fun doing it. We were looking for something different to support so with the loss of the two officers in the line of duty this year, we thought that would be something nice to do. We talked to the president of the High Country Classics Car Club, and they are planning on doing a car show in August that is benefiting the officers, so we still wanted to do that, but we wanted to do it differently,” Murray said. “Someone suggested a benefit to Hunter’s Heroes, named for Hunter Mast. They raise funds each year and donate to various causes.”

Murray said that this year, Hunter’s Heroes will be raising funds to help Sergeant Chris Ward’s wife and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox’s fiance help pay bills. In the past, Hunter’s Heroes has helped raise money for medical bills for children and adults dealing with major illnesses, as well as other police officers and emergency personnel that have died.

Car enthusiasts across the High Country are invited to come out and show off their rides and enter for a chance to win some great prizes and possibly win a trophy that will be awarded to the top three fan-favorite cars in attendance. Entry to the car show is by donation and all proceeds will go to Hunter’s Heroes. There will also be a $5 hotdog lunch available. Hardee’s will be donating buns, hotdogs and chili. NAPA, Advance Auto, Local’s Garage and Mountaineer Kwik Lube are some of the local businesses that will be donating prizes that will be given away as well.

In years past, Murray said they have averaged anywhere between 25-35 cars with more cars showing up during nicer weather.

“We are hoping for good weather. We have had somewhere between 25-35 cars in the past, but could have 60 or 70 this year because word has been spread to the Ashe County car group and the Taylorsville car group, which is a huge group of people,” Murray said. “Show up, show off your car, bring your chairs, talk cars with people and make new friends.”

Inside the church sanctuary, a quilt show will be on display for those that may not be nearly as interested in the hot rods outside.

Deerfield United Methodist Church is located at 1184 Deerfield Road in Boone. For more information on Hunter’s Heroes, visit their website or Facebook page.

