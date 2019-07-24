Magic Camp for Kids Coming to Boone Optimist Club Building August 1

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 3:24 pm

Join Jack of Hearts, the best magician in the High Country, for a one-day Magic Camp for kids ages 6-12 years on Thursday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boone Optimist Club building on State Farm Road! Kids will learn magic tricks, including card tricks and juggling.

They’ll enjoy lunch catered by Chick-fil-A, Boone, and go home with their very own bag of magic tricks to share with family and friends! Cost of the camp is $50 and includes hands-on instruction on magic tricks and juggling, lunch and a bag of tricks to perform after the camp.

Jack of Hearts Magic features interactive tricks that will leave you guessing and saying “What… How did he do that?” Jackson has been performing magic tricks for family and friends since he was 6 years old. His grandpa Wally taught him his first trick, which was disappearing a scarf.

Jackson loves to make people laugh and have a good time with magic. He’s the type of person who has never met a stranger and enjoys spending time with friends and family. He especially has a knack for tailoring magic shows to meet the needs of children, youth and adults.

Parents/Guardians are invited to a special magic show by Jack of Hearts and your junior magician beginning at 1 p.m.! This is a day of magical fun your child will be talking about for days and months to come! Don’t miss out! Register early at www.jackofheartsmagic.com as space is limited to 24 junior magicians.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 828-355-9214.

Comments

comments