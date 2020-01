Published Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:54 am

Mabel United Methodist Church will host its 23rd annual Unity Service at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend the program that will feature representatives of different faiths offering prayers for peace. The Junaluska Gospel Choir will be singing for your musical enjoyment.

Following the service, the good cooks at Mabel Methodist will be serving desserts and coffee.

For more information on the unity service, call 828-297-3568.

