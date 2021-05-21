Luke Combs Announces Sept. 4, 2021 as New Date of Kidd Brewer Stadium Performance

Graphic courtesy of Luke Combs’s social media accounts

By Harley Nefe

Country star and former App State student Luke Combs announced on social media Friday that the new date for his stadium show at The Rock has been set for Sept. 4, 2021.

Combs’s Kidd Brewer Stadium performance was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020 and was moved to May 1, 2021 due to COVID-19. The concert was then postponed again because of North Carolina safety restrictions, and the new date has now been officially released by Luke Combs and App State.

Combs tweeted Friday morning, saying, “I’m excited to announce the new date for the show at Kidd Brewer Stadium is Sep. 4, 2021. Been waiting a long time for this show, and I can promise it will be worth the wait!”

He further tweeted, “All tickets for the previous date are valid for the new date and no action is required, but if you can’t attend, refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

All tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for the new date. To meet audit requirements, all tickets purchased on App State’s campus must request refunds in person with tickets in hand at the Holmes Convocation Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on any of the following dates: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 8-10 and June 15-17.

Ticket holders have been waiting for the event since tickets first went on sale in September 2019. A limit of two tickets per App State student went on sale on Sept. 29 for $33.33 each. Then tickets were available for Combs’s fan club on Oct. 8, 2019, followed by the general public on Oct. 11, 2019. Tickets quickly sold out shortly after that.

Concert goers have been asked to follow Combs’s social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and his website for the most up to date information.

