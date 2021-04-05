Luke Combs Announces Postponement of Kidd Brewer Stadium Performance, New Date Unknown

Published Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:16 pm

By Harley Nefe

Country star and former App State student Luke Combs announced on social media today that his stadium show at The Rock has been postponed because of North Carolina restrictions.

Combs’s Kidd Brewer Stadium performance was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020 and was moved to May 1, 2021 due to COVID-19. The concert has now been rescheduled, once again, and the new date has not been released yet.

His Facebook post read, “I’m sorry y’all, but due to North Carolina restrictions, we’re not able to have the show in Boone, NC just yet. So, the show scheduled for May 1, 2021 is being postponed. The new date is TBD, but all original tickets will be valid, so hold on to them and we’ll let y’all know the new date real soon. Keep an eye on your email and my social media.”

Ticket holders have been waiting for the event since tickets first went on sale in September 2019. A limit of two tickets per App State student went on sale on Sept. 29 for $33.33 each. Then tickets were available for Combs’s fan club on Oct. 8, 2019, followed by the general public on Oct. 11, 2019. Tickets quickly sold out shortly after that. All tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for the new date.

Concert goers have been asked to follow Combs’s social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and his website for the most up to date information.