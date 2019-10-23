Love and Logic: Six Week Parenting Classes Led by Local Health Care Professionals Start Oct.30

Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:18 am

By Sherrie Norris

Wouldn’t it be nice if newborn babies came with an instruction manual? Many of life’s frustrations for new parents would be so much easier to navigate if that were the case. But, as most of us know, we get through those first few days, months and maybe even the first year or two without too much trouble. It’s when those little ones begin to “think” for themselves — and exert their power — that the challenges really start.

Thanks to the tried and true Love and Logic Parenting program, moms and dads can breathe a sigh of relief as they are guided through the maze while they learn how to deal with some of life’s more difficult situations.

Parents in the High Country will be delighted to learn about an upcoming six-week session of Love and Logic, presented by well-known local pediatrician, Dr. Clint Zimmerman and Speech-Language Pathologist Bencita Brooks, who are independent facilitators of the Love and Logic Curricula.

Each Wednesday, from Oct.30-Dec. 11, participating parents will be given the tools they need to equip kids with character, compassion, problem-solving skills and so much more.

Among the many skills they will learn through the classes include: how to stay calm when their kids are in upsetting situations, how to help their kids learn from mistakes so they don’t repeat them, how to avoid those power struggles and arguments that nobody wins, how to avoid enabling and how to begin empowering their children — and that’s just the beginning.

According to Brooks, this parenting program is designed to give you practical skills that can be used immediately — and something that will not only bring peace and harmony to the home, but will also enrich family relationships for many years to come.

Love and Logic is a research-driven, whole-child philosophy founded in 1977 by Jim Fay and Foster W. Cline, M.D.

During the last 40-plus years, it has become known and respected as the approach of choice among leading educators, parents, and other professionals worldwide.

The Love and Logic curriculum is dedicated to making parenting and teaching fun and rewarding, instead of stressful and chaotic. It provides practical tools and techniques that help adults achieve respectful, healthy relationships with their children.

Sessions for parenting the Love and Logic Way in the High Country will be held at Alliance Bible Fellowship, located at 1035 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass in Boone. Sessions begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $15 per person/$20 per couple, which includes one workbook and childcare for children up to 13 years of age.

For more information or to register, call (828)773-0233.

