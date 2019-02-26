“Lost Watauga: An Exhibition” at the Jones House Presented During March First Friday Art Crawl

Celebrate local art and artists this week at the March First Friday Art Crawl! On Friday, March 1, the Jones House will proudly present “Lost Watauga: An Exhibition,” by the Digital Watauga Project in the Mazie Jones Gallery. Join the Jones House for a free reception with food and refreshments honoring the exhibit and Digital Watauga from 6:30 – 8:00 PM during Art Crawl.

The annual Digital Watauga Project exhibit will focus on buildings and other fixtures of Watauga County history that have vanished from our landscape. The exhibited prints will be available for purchase and all proceeds will benefit the Digital Watauga collections. “Lost Watauga: An Exhibition” will be featured at the Jones House for the entire month of March.

The Digital Watauga Project’s goal is to digitally preserve historical images, documents, and other materials that portray Watauga County. Their work makes history more accessible for the general public while allowing the owner of the historical materials they exhibit to retain control and ownership. The Digital Watauga Project, working in partnership with the Watauga County Public Library, is a project of the Watauga County Historical Society, a non-profit, 501©3 organization. For more information about the Digital Watauga Project, check out their website at digitalwatauga.org.

The Jones House proudly exhibits artists and art-based organizations from the High Country all year long. The 2019 gallery lineup features an eclectic and talented group of artists and organizations whose mediums vary from fiber arts to historic photographs and much more.

Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, please visit the Jones House online at www.joneshouse.org.

In addition to the Jones House, other downtown art galleries and businesses will feature art showings, live entertainment, and more during the February First Friday Art Crawl. For more information on those events, please visit the Downtown Boone Development Association online at www.downtownboonenc.com.

For more information about the Mazie Jones Gallery, special events, and music, please visit the Jones House online at www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.