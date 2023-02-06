Local Students Participate in 2023 Western Regional Jazz Band Clinic in Asheville

WHS junior Alex Testori, sophomore Samuel Rex, and freshman Coy Johnson stand with UNC Professor Rahsaan Barber.

By Kris Testori

Three Watauga High School students were selected to participate in the 2023 Western Regional Jazz Band Clinic. The students, who auditioned for a spot in the clinic, spent the weekend in Asheville alongside other students from the 40 counties that make up the Western NC Jazz region. They participated in a jazz music performance after two days of intense practice.

North Carolina Music Educators Association (NCMEA) sponsors this event to further develop each student to their fullest potential and foster a love of music and an appreciation of one of America’s true art forms, jazz.

The trio studied with clinician Professor Rahsaan Barber, Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies and Saxophone at the University of North Carolina.

