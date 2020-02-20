Local Luthier Chris Capozzoli to Present His Guitar-Making Process at BRAHM on February 27th

Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:54 am

On Thursday, February 27th, 2020, from 11:00am – 12:00pm, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will present a talk by local luthier Chris Capozzoli. Chris will describe the processes behind building his unique boutiqe guitars that are currently featured in the Museum’s exhibition Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments by the Capozzoli Guitar Company.

Participants will learn about the creative and construction process behind Capozzoli’s guitar construction, focusing on his electric archtop and acoustic archtop designs. He will also present a brief history of the guitar and how to select the best woods for optimal sound.

Chris Capozzoli is a musician, woodworker, and luthier based out of Sugar Grove, North Carolina. Originally from Charlotte, NC he has called Watauga County his home for the last 20 years. Chris is a lifelong musician and has combined his passions for music and woodworking into Capozzoli Guitar Company. His passion for music is exemplified in his instruments, through the quality of craftsmanship, easeful playability, and aesthetic beauty.

When describing the inspiration behind his work, Capozzoli explains:

“Playing music is one of the greatest pastimes. It brings friends and strangers together. One of my top passions is to design and build engines for this circumstance; to create tools that may help inspire the artist or performer to write and create music and to perhaps give the player individuality with the uniqueness of each instrument.

My personal inspiration derives from the environment I’m submerged in — from the materials I choose, to the designs I create. I incorporate elements of yesterday with modern comforts of today and tomorrow to create timeless instruments that seem familiar yet new.

Much of the materials I prefer come from old barns off the local North Carolina landscapes. The wood endured by the rain, snow, and sunshine on the side of these hundred-year-old structures tells stories of how difficult it’s been to hold itself up for so many years, and how well it protected the content that dwelled within. It’s done its job and now it’s reward is to sing eternally and be appreciated by the newcomers of current times and the future.”

Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments by the Capozzoli Guitar Company is on display at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum until April 11th and features over twenty handcrafted guitars built here in the High Country. The guitars range from acoustic, electric, and bass. Much of the wood used to make them is repurposed from local resources such as old barns. Guest curated by Willard Watson III, the exhibition also features photographs of Capozzoli and his instruments captured by Ashley Warren of Natural Craft Photography.

Learn more about the Capozzoli Guitar Company at CapozzoliGuitarCompany.com

About Scholars & Scones

Scholars & Scones is a monthly educational program which invites patrons to spend a morning sipping coffee, eating locally-baked goodies, and learning about the latest research, writing, and creativity taking place in our region. There are complimentary breakfast goods from Backstreet Bakery and fresh cups of Hatchet Coffee Co. Dangerfield Blend will be served.

Free for members | $5 for non-members. Space is limited. Please arrive early.

