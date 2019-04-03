Local Jump Rope Team Boone Bouncers Host a Jump Rope Workshop for the Community with Coaches from Two World Champion Teams

Appalachian State’s Recreation Management students partner up with the Boone Bouncers to host a Jump Rope workshop for kids ages 5-25. The event will take place at Blowing Rock Elementary School from 9am-4pm on April 6. We invite the community to come out and support a local team while learning the skill of jumping rope. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting future Boone Bouncer events and practices and help them travel to international competitions.

This Spring workshop is an opportunity to expose children 5 years to 25 years (male and female) to the sport of jump rope and its many benefits both physical, social and emotional. It is open to all skill levels and ages. This program will be a fun way for kids to socialize, interact and learn the skill of jumping rope while being coached by some of the best in the sport there will be two coaches from World Champion teams, the Bouncing Bulldogs from Chapel Hill, NC and the Super Skippers from Raleigh. Included in the registration fee there will be a jump rope and box lunches from Chik Fil A. Later on in the day there will be a chance to win prizes and gift cards from some businesses in a silent auction. Come join us April 6th, for a day of fitness, learning and fun! The end of the workshop will conclude with a jump rope performance by the team and coaches that attend.

Registration and information about the event can be found online on www.boonebouncers.com or on their facebook page! Any questions can be sent to [email protected] or McKinley’s email: [email protected] .