Local Furniture Makers Exhibits at the Edgewood Cottage Next to BRAHM

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1:17 pm

Husband and wife team Paul and Kim Fuelling of Mabel Studios join the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artist in Residence Series for an intimate look at their line of decorative arts in the original cottage of famous Blowing Rock Artist Elliot Daingerfield.

During the week of the residency, Mabel Studios will be showing handcrafted furniture along with unique wooden accents. Meet the artists and experience the quality coming from this local high country wood shop in a historic, must-see venue. A portion of art sales are donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation for restoration projects at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park.

“It’s important to see our work in person so you can see what sets us apart from a large manufacturer or a weekend hobbyist,” says Paul. “We take great patience in selecting our materials, designing our pieces and, of course, building and finishing the work to make a lasting heirloom quality piece of woodworking.”

The Edgewood Cottage is located at the corner of Main Street and 115 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC beside the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. Hours of operation are Sunday and Monday from 12-5 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Don’t forget to visit St. Mary’s Episcopal Church across the street to see the beautiful alter piece by Elliot Daingerfield. Free admission and open to the public.

About Us

Mabel Studios is a local woodworking shop and fine arts studio located just outside of Boone in Sugar Grove, NC. We mainly build custom work for local homeowners and contractors. We exhibit once or twice a year in regional galleries. Please visit mabelstudios.com for more information.

Comments

comments