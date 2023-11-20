Local Community Clubs Recognized at WNC Honors Awards Ceremony

Members of the Peak Creek, Foscoe, Todd and Mountaineer Ruritan clubs each receive their club’s certificates and $730 awards at the WNC Honors Awards. Representing Foscoe Ruritan are Sue and Floyd Moore; Todd Ruritan is Barry Stevens; Mountaineer representatives are Mary Anne Redding and Roger Atkins, and Doug and Linda Worsham for Peak Creek. Deep Gap Ruritan not pictured. Photos courtesy of rbmcgeeportraits.

By Sherrie Norris

Several local community clubs were among those recently recognized during the annual Western North Carolina Honors Awards ceremony, a program of the Asheville-based WNC Communities organization.

Deep Gap, Foscoe, and Mountaineer Ruritan clubs of Watauga County, along with Peak Creek and Todd Ruritan clubs of Ashe county, were among those recognized on Saturday, November 11, in Asheville. Representatives from these groups were among the 260-plus community leaders and volunteers from 14 WNC counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who gathered for the much-anticipated event.

“The awards program is built on a 74-year tradition of recognizing rural community development clubs for their innovative ideas and grassroots solutions,“ said Susan Garrett, WNC Communities Community Programs Manager. “These centers and clubs are the backbone of community cohesion running through our beloved mountains.”

The theme of this year’s event was “Excite and Engage: Leading With Love that Moves Mountains,” which reflects the ability of community centers’ leaders to get neighbors — and even those outside their community — excited about grassroots efforts to provide for people’s social, health, and economic needs, Garrett noted.

“Throughout the year, the WNC Honors Program encourages member communities to learn from one another, collaborate, and share their best practices to help fellow community leaders across the region,” she added. “This is accomplished through regional training, online ‘coffee hours,’ where community leaders present their successes, and even at the WNC Honors Awards.”

This year’s event featured a Best Practices Gallery with nine communities represented by ambassadors who were on hand next to colorful posters, explaining how they pulled off impressive festivals, effective fundraisers, diverse health care offerings, educational youth programs, and so much more.

According to Garrett, the 67 participating member community centers represent a total of approximately 68,000 households. “This year, these communities engaged a total of more than 7,900 volunteers who invested approximately 128,400 hours of their time in outreach programs dedicated to helping their neighbors through benevolence projects, education, beautification, health, wellness, and economic development.”

The value of this volunteer time, combined with fundraising and grants won by the communities participating in this year’s program, added up to an incredible $5.6 million investment of time, talent, money and effort to improve lives in Western North Carolina, Garrett shared.

“This year, all participating communities received $730 to support their

efforts,” she added. “Additionally, communities were assessed across six different competencies and awarded a level of Trillium, Mountain Laurel, Redbud, or White Oak, according to their demonstrated capacity to lead and serve. These competencies include Good Governance, Leadership Excellence, Financial Stewardship, Volunteer Recruitment and Retention, Community Programs and Civic Engagement and Collaboration.”

Best in Class Awards were awarded to the stand-out communities at each level. The seven Best in Class communities for Trillium took home an additional $250. Thirteen communities received an extra $500 for Best in Class in Mountain Laurel. Three communities were awarded an extra $1000 for Best in Class at the Redbud level, and two communities received an additional $2,000 each for Best in Class at the White Oak level. Additional awards included the Calico Cat Awards, President’s Awards, and the Impact Award.

The Mountaineer Ruritan Club was honored at the Trillium level. Peak Creek, Todd, Foscoe and Deep Gap were honored at the Mountain Laurel level. Deep Gap received a Best in Class award at the Mountain Laurel level, and took home an additional $500.

Les Gentry, Growth and Development Coordinator for Ruritan’s WNC District 29, said, “These clubs are doing great community service and we are proud of their efforts and accomplishments. To return year after year to be recognized among these elite community clubs is an honor in itself. But, to bring back the certificates and monetary awards to help with their ongoing projects, is something to be very proud of.”

Top winners included:

Best in Class at the White Oak Level: Bethel Rural Community Organization in Haywood County and Big Ivy Community Center in Buncombe County.

Calico Cat Jr.: The Upper Laurel Community Organization in Madison County.

Calico Cat Sr.: Bill’s Creek Community Center of Rutherford County.

President’s Award for 50 years of participation in the WNC Honors Awards: Upward Community Center of Henderson County and Little River Community Center of Transylvania County.

Impact Award: Upper Laurel Community Organization, Madison County.

More About WNC Communities Awards Program

This annual program is designed to recognize and award rural communities throughout our region for implementing a variety of programs or projects to enhance the quality of life for their residents. The applications are reviewed, scored and judged against each other to determine level of award.

Sponsorship funds are raised from businesses, 100 percent of which is used to distribute cash awards to encourage communities to continue their good work and best practices.

To be eligible, a community must be formally organized with a president and other officers working together to improve the quality of life for all residents. An organized community is defined as a broad range of community residents engaged in various programs that have an impact on families, seniors and youth. The individual submitting the application must be an authorized representative of the organized community.

Priority for cash awards will be given to organized and established community centers or clubs that have already been participating in this program for numerous years. When an organized and established community center or club is no longer actively serving a rural community, another eligible organization doing similar community work may apply. WNC Communities reserves the right to define eligibility.

Generous sponsorships from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Valley River Casino & Hotel, Duke Energy, Wells Fargo, Biltmore Farms, Inc., First Citizens Bank, The McClure Fund, Buncombe County Farm Bureau, New Belgium Brewing, AgSouth Farm Credit, Henderson County Farm Bureau, and MB Haynes brought in $64,000 to award to the 67 community centers and clubs participating in the 2023 WNC Honors Awards.

For more information, visit www.wnccommunities.org.

