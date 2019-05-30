Lifestore ‘Buys Boone Lunch’ on June 5 for F.A.R.M. Cafe’s Anniversary Celebration

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3:11 pm

Join us to celebrate F.A.R.M. Cafe’s anniversary with a Buy Boone Lunch sponsored by LifeStore Bank on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Reflecting on the last seven years, F.A.R.M. Cafe founder, Executive Director, and Chef, Renee Boughman shares, “I am amazed and humbled by the compassionate, supportive community that has allowed F.A.R.M. Cafe to be a part of the High Country. When we opened our doors in May of 2012, no one could have imagined all the stories and friendships that would emerge in this place where all are fed regardless of means.

“Moving into our 8th year we can only say thank you for all of the volunteer hours, financial donations and emotional support you have given the cafe. You have opened the door to aid your neighbors struggling to find a place where they can be safe, enjoy a nutritious meal, and take a moment to breathe despite their circumstances. We celebrate this anniversary by sincerely thanking you, our generous community.”

Because LifeStore Bank is graciously covering the basic costs of the meal and operations, all donations made on June 5th will allow F.A.R.M. Cafe to serve the same meals to all patrons, regardless of means.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2 p.m. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to feed all, regardless of means, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

