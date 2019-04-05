Libraries Strengthen Their Communities: Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13.

Published Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:31 am

This week, the Watauga County Public Library joins libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise.

April 7-13, 2019 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, book a session on computer help, or bring children to story times. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve. “A long-standing example is our VITA Tax Program, now in its eighth year and our partnership with Appalachian State University for volunteer preparers and their expertise; this has been quite a blessing for our community and for the students’ growth as well”, says Monica Caruso, County Librarian.

Watauga County Public Library provides a safe, welcoming and neutral place for the free exchange of ideas and information therefore promoting literacy, imagination, and life-long learning. The library also fosters civic engagement by keeping people informed and aware of community events and issues.

The library is celebrating National Library Week with the following happenings:

Story Time Guest Readers & More

Monday, April 8

Guest Reader Charlie Wallin, County Commissioner ~ 11 am

Tuesday, April 9

Music with Laura Donovan ~ 11 am

3:30 pm ~ Intro to Botany with Eco-Explore

Wednesday, April 10

Guest Reader Sue Mielke, Friends Board ~ 11 am

Thursday, April 11 Guest Reader John Ward, Town Manager ~ 11 am

High Country Writers welcomes Tommy Tomlinson ~ 10 am

“Lost Watauga” presentation by the Watauga County Historical Society ~ 5:30 pm

Friday, April 12

Guest Reader Kathy Idol, Library Board Member ~ 11 am

Open House library tour, learn about services and impact ~ 3 pm

Saturday, April 13 ~ 10 am – 1 pm

Shred Truck sponsored by the Local Government & Federal Credit Union in back parking lot.

Look for a bookmark in your books for the option of either a Stick Boy Bread Co. free cookie coupon or $1 off of your fines. Thank you to Stick boy Bread Company and the Main Library and Western Watauga Friends for their support!

From April 7 at noon – April 13 noon CT, use the hashtag #MyLibraryMyStory on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tell us how libraries have impacted your life.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

For more information, visit the Watauga County Public Library at 140 Queen Street, call 828-264-8784 or see the library’s website at www.wataugacountylibrary.com Library hours are Monday – Thursday from 9-7, Friday and Saturday from 9-5.

Comments

comments