Lees-McRae to screen award-winning REEL ROCK Film Tour Friday, Nov. 1

Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:58 pm

The REEL ROCK Film Tour, one of climbing’s greatest celebrations, returns this fall to Lees-McRae with a screening on Friday, Nov. 1 in Evans Auditorium.



Located in the Cannon Student Center, Evans Auditorium will open for a reception at 6 p.m. with the film starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public with tickets $15 in advance and $17 at the door. Admission for all Lees-McRae students, faculty, and staff is $5. Tickets are available online in advance or may be purchased at the door.

Hosted and sponsored by the Lees-McRae Climbing Team, the film will feature three different mini-films, each highlighting incredible athletes in the sport.

The three films include The High Road, United States of Joe’s, and The Nose Speed Record.

In The High Road, the powerful and bold Nina Williams tests herself on some of the highest, most difficult boulder problems ever climbed,” according to the REEL ROCK website.

United States of Joe’s shows what happens when “climbers collide with a conservative coal mining community in rural Utah, with some surprising results.”

Lastly, in The Nose Speed Record “legends Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold battle Yosemite dirtbags Jim Reynolds and Brad Gobright in a high stakes race for greatness.”

“Founded in 2005 by groundbreaking filmmakers Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer, REEL ROCK has grown into the premier global platform for award-winning climbing films that weave bold action, humor, heart, and soul into larger-than-life human stories for a wide audience, from the core climber to the armchair mountaineer,” according to the REEL ROCK website. “From feature documentaries like The Dawn Wall and Valley Uprising to surprising shorts like Dodo’s Delight and Alone on the Wall, REEL ROCK films have earned dozens of festival awards, rave reviews, and even Emmys.”

Learn more about the REEL ROCK Film Tour screening and purchase tickets here >>



To watch previews and learn more about the athletes featured in this year’s film, visit the REEL ROCK Film Tour website.

