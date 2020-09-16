Lees-McRae to Hold Virtual 5k in Honor of 120 Year Anniversary on Sept. 19

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:13 am

By Harley Nefe

Lees-McRae College will be hosting its first ever Virtual 5k on Saturday, Sept. 19 in honor of its 120 year anniversary.

Participants can run, walk, or jog their favorite 3.1 mile route outside or on a treadmill.

The registration fee for the event is $25 per person, and the money will be used to support the Montibus Scholarship Trust or the Bobcat Club. Participants may choose between the two.

According to its website, the Montibus Scholarship Trust is used to make quality education accessible to everyone, as the money is given to students in the form of scholarships.

Also according to the website, the Bobcat Club is a community of supporters who recognize the value of athletics as part of a comprehensive educational experience. The goal of the club is to enhance the lives of student-athletes by providing first-class facilities and financial support.

Participants will also receive a Lees-McRae face mask with each registration. The masks can be worn to show pride, as participants will be making an impact on the community by benefiting students and their Lees-McRae experience.

More information about the Virtual 5k can be found on the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/697090771021072/

The link to register for the event can be found here: https://leesmcrae.formstack.com/forms/virtual_5k_registration?fbclid=IwAR2fieRUjR35-tcMyY37Dp-vQlkeekyc8fA-KZg8DNAzzKfpD6LVFE8s5lw.