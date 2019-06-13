Lees-McRae Summer Theatre for Young Audiences’ A Whale of a Tale to Premiere July 6

The Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre will kick off the month of July with the premiere of A Whale of a Tale Saturday, July 6.

A Whale of a Tale is the creative re-telling of the biblical story of Jonah. The show will kick off on Saturday, July 6 with additional showings July 20, 27, and August 3. All shows begin at 10 a.m. in the Shelton Learning Commons on the campus of Lees-McRae and cost $10.

Composed and written by John Thomas Oaks and Tommy Oaks, the show captures children’s imagination as two actors play all the parts and move with hilarity from a pirate’s saloon to the ocean, to the belly of a fish and back.

Purchase tickets at the Hayes Auditorium box office during regular hours or at the Shelton Learning Commons 30 minutes prior to showtime.

For more information, contact content manager Nina Mastandrea at 828-898-8729 or [email protected]