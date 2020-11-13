Lees McRae Ski & Snowboard Team Hosts Teton Gravity Research Film Tour Friday and Saturday Nights at Banner Elk Park Beginning at 6:00 pm

Published Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:42 am

The Lees-McRae Skiing & Snowboarding Team, in a partnership with the Ski Industry Business and Instruction program, hosted a viewing of this year’s Teton Gravity Research Film in Evans Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Even though the first showing on Thursday was primarily reserved for Lees-McRae students, faculty and staff, there will subsequent films on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. each day in a unique setting at the band pavilion in the Banner Elk Park. Jump Boone will be providing a projector and screen that will allow people to sit out under the stars and watch adventure athletes take on some of the most challenging terrains in winter snow sports.

“This is a great opportunity for not only our student-athletes, but the entire Lees-McRae community as a whole,” said Head Skiing & Snowboarding Coach Aaron Maas.

“This film provides a strong message that will resonate will anyone who watches. We invite anyone would like to be a part of this experience to come celebrate today’s student-athletes in the film ‘Make Believe’.”

More about the film:

“Inspiration is evoked spontaneously and without intention…”

Sometimes it comes in the form of a photograph, a chance encounter on a chairlift, or a glimpse at a mountain never seen before. When combined with motivation, the spark of inspiration becomes a dream, and when pursued gives our lives a new purpose.

For 25 years TGR has focused on turning Make Believe into reality, from exploring powder stashes in our backyard playground to first descents on unnamed peaks, the ethos of “live the dream” has defined our adventures.

“MAKE BELIEVE” celebrates today’s athletes who have committed to this ethos, the ones who have fallen deeply in love with the mountain life, the people who have chosen to live their lives in a particular way, from inception to reality, the ones who choose to make and believe in their dreams.

Teton Gravity Research releases a new film each year and this is the second time a film has reached a screen in Banner Elk. This serves the main fundraiser for the team and last year it allowed them to help build out their new classroom at Beech Mountain Resort. This year the team will hopefully raise enough funds to cover the trip to the USCSA Nationals in Mammoth California.

To learn more about the screening of “Make Believe” and to purchase your ticket, click here: https://www.lmc.edu/campus-life/recreation-wellness-outdoors/outdoor-programs/teton-gravity-film-tour.htm

For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow the Bobcats on Twitter (@LMCBobcats), on Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics) and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).