Lees-McRae Professor of Biology Stewart Skeate to Present Keynote Speech During Annual Convocation Event on August 22

Convocation, which will take place in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m., will feature Professor of Biology Stewart Skeate and his speech titled, “A Tale of Two Times and Places.”A traditional celebration marking the start of a new academic year, Convocation centers on keynote speakers such as notable alumni, faculty, or staff.His talk will focus on the similarities and differences of his academic journey with the experiences of current Lees-McRae students, while emphasizing the effect a college’s location can have on the education of students.Skeate earned his undergraduate degree in biology from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, before earning his master’s in biology at California State University and his doctorate in biology at the University of Florida“My undergraduate education at Rutgers University gave me a direction, while my graduate school career gave me crucial experience in field research,” Skeate said.

In addition to his role as professor, Skeate also serves as the program coordinator for wildlife biology and the director of the Elk Valley Preserve and Field Station.

“I was able to bring my love for the natural world to the college and express it by ways of the wildlife biology program,” he said. “Working with our wildlife biology students, together we have learned and continue to learn about the world that surrounds us. To be able to live, teach, and learn among the natural wonders of the Southern Appalachians has been the greatest joy of my life.”

During the course of his career, Skeate’s passion has earned him notable awards such as the Edgar Tufts Faculty Award, Alpha Chi Outstanding Educator Award, and the Blue Ridge Conservancy Volunteer of the Year Award among others.