Lees-McRae Invites Kids to its Annual Recreational Summer Soccer Camp from June 24 to 28

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:39 pm

by Gianna Holiday

The Lees-McRae Women’s Soccer program has invited boys and girls ages four to 14 to its annual recreational summer soccer camp to learn new soccer skills, tricks and moves from the women’s and men’s coaching staff and the women’s soccer team.

“It’s very soccer intensive in the morning, but we are going to have different sections in there and we will be breaking them up based on their age groups to go over the specific points of soccer,” said Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach Erin Barca.

Campers will be able experience age-appropriate coaching as the Lees-McRae College Athletic Complex harbors four different soccer fields.

Kids will additionally take part in various games, activities, position-specific coaching, theme days, and will receive a free T-shirt. Daily competitions also range anywhere from crazy hair day, crazy sock day, wacky outfit, USA-themed, and more.

The camp is scheduled to take place during the week of June 24 to 28 at Lees-McRae College Athletic Complex from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

The days will be broken down into sections, with 9 to 11 a.m being Soccer Skills and Games, 11:00 a.m to noon being lunchtime and noon to 3:00 p.m being Themes and Activities.

“In the afternoon, it is more fun and games whether they play kickball or water balloons in order for them to have that summer camp experience and not overwhelm them with too much information,” said Barcal. “Overall, it will be a fun time so that they are well-rounded soccer players.”

Afternoon activities vary, ranging from kickball, red rover, and capture the flag to hiking and swimming in Wildcat Lake. Kids will also be able to take a poll on the first day of camp to decide on a movie to collectively watch towards the end of week.

The final day of camp will consist of water games such as a Slip n’ Slide and water balloons, later being completed with handing out prizes and awards.

The cost is $200 per player, or $350 for two siblings. Payment by credit card or check is accepted, made out to LMC Women’s Soccer.

Free daily shuttle service will be also provided for those who require it with pick-up and drop-off locations in both Boone and Newland.

The registration form is available on the Women’s Soccer page on lmcbobcats.com. With questions, contact Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach Erin Barcal at 910-473-2925 or [email protected].

Comments

comments