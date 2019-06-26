Lees-McRae FORUM Music Series Keeps Things Exciting with Dazzling Performances

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 3:59 pm

By Tzar Wilkerson

Lees-McRae College’s 40th year of the FORUM Music Series is exceeding expectations with the passion and skill of the acts that have performed so far. After the success of the performance by the ABBA tribute band, ABBAFAB, the Around the World in 88 Keys concert on June 24th similarly wowed audiences with the keyboard mastery of Brian Gurl and Katherine Alexandra.

However, the FORUM Music Series still holds many exceptional talents in store for audiences this Summer. On July 1st, Married to Broadway stars Ron Sharpe and Barbra Russell will bring all the excitement of a Broadway musical to Lees-McRae. Symphony of the Mountains’ broad repertoire of traditional classical music and genre-crossing orchestral renditions of pop, movie scores, and other contemporary music will demonstrate the versatility of the orchestra in their July 8th performance.

Farewell Angelina’s July 15th concert is sure to be a highlight of the Music Series – the all-female 4-piece vocal group have been consistently recognized as rising stars of country music world. On July 22nd The Joe Gransden Big Band harkens back to the sounds of the popular swing bands of the 30s and 40s, celebrating the “big band” experience with their Sounds of the Big Band Era show. Tony Pace’s one-of-a-kind vocal expertise and comedic talents wil be on display during his concert on July 29th. Finally, The Diamonds will close out the Music Series on August 5th by putting a modern spin on the Rock ‘n Roll classics of the 50s and 60s.

The FORUM Music Series’ diverse lineup has something for everyone, and it’s not too late to go enjoy one of these fabulous performances for yourself!

