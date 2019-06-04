Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre to Kick Off 35th Season June 27 with Debut of Mamma Mia!

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:10 am

Kick off a summer full of Lees-McRae Summer Theatre performances with a trip to a Greek island paradise for Mamma Mia! starting June 27 in Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre.

With Judy Craymer’s melding of iconic Swedish pop group, ABBA, and the enchanting tale of family and friendship, Mamma Mia! is entertainment from beginning to end.

Mamma Mia!, directed by Gabriel Vanover, will debut June 27, 28, 29, and July 2 at 7 p.m. with matinee shows June 30 and July 2 and 3 at 2 p.m.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they had last visited 20 years ago.

Popular songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good night of fun, laughter, and unforgettable music.

Vanover shared the decision behind choosing Mamma Mia! as the season opener.

“Lees-McRae Summer Theatre has considered doing Mamma Mia! for several seasons and so we jumped at the opportunity to make it part of the 2019 season,” he said. “This is a season of hits andMamma Mia! is a great season opener because it showcases what Lees-McRae Summer Theatre does so well—large and exciting productions featuring talented performers, designers, musicians, and crew from the area and around the country.”

Vanover also shared his excitement for the season as a whole.

“One of the exciting things about Lees-McRae Summer Theatre is that our seasons really are diverse in their style and content—the 2019 season reflects this so well,” he said. “Where else can you go to a Greek island, the mountains of Banner Elk at the turn of the century (From the Mountaintop: The Edgar Tufts Story), and New York City in the late 1800s (Newsies) all in one season?”

Tickets can now be purchased online at lmc.edu/summertheatre and by mail request, or at the box office beginning June 19.

Individual show tickets range in price, per person, from $38–43 for adults, to $18–20 for students and/or children. Season tickets, per person, range in price from $114 for premium seating to $99 for general seating.

Box office hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please check online for show day hours. For group sales or questions, call the box office at 828.898.8709.

Comments

comments