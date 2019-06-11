Tomorrow: Lees-McRae College Stephenson Center for Appalachia to Kicks Off Summer Programming

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:27 am

The Stephenson Center for Appalachia at Lees-McRae College is kicking off a summer full of traditional mountain entertainment and insight into the area culture starting Wednesday, June 12.

With additional events on June 19 and 26, the center will host everything from musicians and area nonprofit leaders, to writers and photographers. All events will begin at 7 p.m. in the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons and are free to the public.

The event on June 12 will feature area musician Floyd Townsend and musicians from Avery JAM to perform a concert of mountain music. A longtime Banner Elk fixture as an educator and musician, Floyd has mastered everything from traditional bluegrass, and old-time mountain, to gospel and more.

The following week on June 19, Susan Larson will discuss her role as an area activist and consultant, and on June 26, the lecture series will feature Lees-McRae Professor of English and Director of the Stephenson Center for Appalachia Michael Joslin who will present photographs and readings from his latest book, Mountain Summer.

“Lees-McRae welcomes everyone to share these Wednesday evenings with us,” Joslin said. “Our programs will explore the region from a number of different perspectives.”

Scholar, teacher, humanist, and supporter of Southern Appalachia, John B. Stephenson began his career at Lees-McRae and rose to be the president of Berea College. He left an enduring legacy of devoted stewardship of the mountains. Through these lecture series, the John B. Stephenson Center for Appalachia honors his memory and carries forward his devotion to the High Country.

