Lees-McRae Christmas: Annual Service of Music and Lessons Happening Monday, December 2

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:58 pm

Returning for a second year, Lees-McRae will celebrate the Christmas season with incredible student talent from across campus.

Lees-McRae Christmas: Annual Service of Music and Lessons on Monday, Dec. 2 is a free event that welcomes all for a night of music, singing, scripture, food, and holiday fun.

Starting at 7 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium: Broyhill Theatre, visitors can enjoy fun games and favorite holiday tunes performed by Lees-McRae talent including the Highlanders and others.

With the help of several local pastors including Tee Gatewood, Deck Guess, Ted Henry, Michael McKee, George Wright, and Alan Yawn, guests can enjoy and are welcome to participate in a music and Christmas lesson service. The service will conclude with a lighting ceremony.

The service will also feature a donation station for the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. Visitors can drop off blankets, towels, and personal-sized toiletry items.

Following the event, visitors are invited to Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center for delicious treats and festive drinks.

Comments

comments