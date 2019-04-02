Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk and Lees-McRae College School of Business Partner to Host Technology and Social Media Workshop April 3

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:20 am

Are you a tech-savvy senior? Do you want to be?

This is a great FREE workshop to learn all things technology. Lees-McRae School of Business & Management students are volunteering their time to help tutor on topics like text messaging, face-time, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and email. Join us this Wednesday at 4 p.m.. This opportunity provides a relaxed environment with plenty of help for all your questions. Bring your devices. We also have computers for use.

On Wednesday, April 3, students from the Lees-McRae College School of Business and Management together with the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk will host a free event to help participants in the community develop skills and confidence with today’s modern technology.

The workshop will begin at 4 p.m. in Room 205 of the Shelton Learning Commons on the campus of Lees-McRae and will cover text messaging, video chatting, various social media platforms, and email.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their personal devices, but computers are available by request. Parking is available behind the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences. For more information, please contact Talia Freeman at [email protected].

