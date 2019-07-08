King Street Farmers’ Market and BR Women in Agriculture Announce Health and Wellness Day at Farmers’ Market

Published Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:39 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the King Street Market are excited to announce that the upcoming farmers’ market will be a special Health and Wellness Day. Tomorrow, from 4-7 p.m., celebrate local healers and body and movement professionals that come once a month as additional vendors.

Boone’s weekday farmers’ market, the King Street Market, is a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy an afternoon connecting with local agricultural businesses, listening to local musicians and celebrating local food.

King Street Market announced on their Facebook page, “We are excited to have some Health and Wellness heroes featured at the market this upcoming Tuesday! Taylor Drouet of The Dynamic Body will be offering chair massages and promoting her Balanced Bodies Boot Camp, Holly Denise of Bare Elevated will be representing all of the amazing movement opportunities for kids and adults of all ages that she offers our community, and Sonsera Kigler of Second Harvest Food Bank will be offering on site Snap EBT (food stamp) sign ups and info for anyone interested!”

This Vendor of the Week this week is Full Moon Farm. Owners Kara and Jacob farm on less than 1 acre of land. They value small small-scale, earth centered farming as a way to provide an abundance of high quality, nutritious food to the High Country while prioritizing sustainable techniques like using only non-GMO seeds, all organic material and zero synthetic sprays.

The market will also be welcoming musician Mikaela Thomas, who plays the Persian Dulcimer, to the music tent.

King Street Market is a place that’s dedicated to providing all Boone residents local food. The market is a proud representative of the Double Up Food Bucks program. Bring your EBT/SNAP card, W.I.C., or Senior Vouchers to the information booth and get double the amount of your money in tokens. Double up to $20 a day ($40 for market shopping)!

Looking forward, check out the different special events the King Street Market offers each week:

1st Tuesdays: Craft Vendor Market/Farmers and Artisans Day

2nd Tuesdays: Movement and Healing Arts Day

3rd Tuesdays: Solar-Powered Concerts

4th Tuesdays: Cooking Demos/Taste Testing Day

King Street Market is located at West King St. and Poplar Grove Connector, in front of the Health Department.

Learn more about Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at our website: www.brwia.org, and learn more about the King Street Market by visiting www.brwia.org/KSM.

