Judges Announced for 2nd Annual Downtown Boone St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16

The Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department announces the St. Patrick’s Day Parade judges. The panel of judges includes Town of Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz, Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts, Appalachian State football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, and professional snowboarder Louie Vito. The Town of Boone’s 2nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The parade kicks-off at 2:00 PM and will travel down King Street.

Vito’s professional accomplishments include membership on the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team, four Overall U.S. Grand Prix Champion awards, and two Dew Cup Overall Championships. He has also won six career X Games medals, competed on Dancing With The Stars, and was featured in ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue.”

The panel of judges will be stationed on King Street in front of the Jones House Cultural and Community Center during the parade. Judges will evaluate parade entries based on their interpretation of the parade theme, “Lucky to be in Boone,” and will take into consideration the detail of their entry, difficulty of construction, and overall originality.

Parade prizes will be divided into four categories: College/University, Commercial/Business, Non- Profit, and Judge’s Choice with three levels of prizes in each category. The first prize in each judging category will win $1,000, the second prize will win $750, and the third prize will win $500. In addition, one float will be selected as the “Best in Show” and will be awarded $2,000.

“We are so excited to add a judging portion to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Pilar Fotta, the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Director. “We are thrilled to have this level of support from our sponsor, Double Wood Farm, and participation from such a great group of judges.”

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues with the 5th annual Daniel Boone Rail Jam at the Daniel Boone Amphitheater at 5:00 PM. For more details about the Daniel Boone Rail Jam, including how to enter the competition, visit the website www.danielboonerailjam.com.

For more information about the parade, including parade registration forms, please visit the Jones House online at www. joneshouse.org or contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at 828.268.6280. Registration forms must be submitted by March 12.