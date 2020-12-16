JSMHM is Presenting a “Virtual Appalachian Christmas Card Concert” Beginning December 17

Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2:06 pm

For the past 23 years, presenting “An Appalachian Christmas” in mid-December has become a holiday tradition for Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music as a way to raise money for two worthwhile community non-profit organizations known for helping those less fortunate. But in the final month of a year unlike any other in our lifetimes, the Covid-19 pandemic affords JSMHM an opportunity to try something a little different in 2020 in order to keep this tradition alive. This year JSMHM is presenting a “Virtual Appalachian Christmas Card Concert”. This on-line event will go live on Thursday, December 17th and will feature a variety of music videos on the JSMHM YouTube channel by some of the best loved local and regional musicians that have graced the JSMHM stage over the years. As always, all monies donated will be split between the Hospitality House and Santa’s Toy Box. To join this event, go to mountainhomemusic.com and click on the link to the MHM YouTube Channel. You can view the videos anytime after December 17th!

The “Virtual Appalachian Christmas Card Concert” is the third in a series of on-line events that JSMHM has presented this year. It follows very successful July 4th and Labor Day virtual greeting cards on-line. You can expect to view videos of Christmas, wintertime and holiday music from folks like The Burnett Sisters, David Johnson, Cecil Gurganus and Mary Greene, Joe Newberry, JAM kids – The Blue Ridge Bean Stringers, Strictly Clean and Decent, Steve and Ruth Smith, Irish Fiddler Andrew Finn Magill, Matthew Weaver, Scottish Fiddler Jamie Laval and spoken word from JP Greene. Rumor has it the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself will be making an appearance kicking up his heels!

Rodney Sutton, volunteer director for JSMHM’s 2020 season, stated, “Though JSMHM canceled its indoor concert series this year due to Covid-19, we have tried to keep an on-line presence through our ‘virtual greeting card’ events. Since we are unable to hold this event at Grace Lutheran Church with our in person ‘love offering’ collection, we are hoping to be able to raise money by mail-in and on-line donations.” Sutton continued, “The recipients of these donations will once again be divided equally with the Hospitality House, which is Watauga County’s homeless shelter and Santa’s Toy Box, which helps to assure that all children in Watauga County get a visit from Santa.”

JSMHM encourages patrons and viewers to visit all of the artist’s own websites to check out more of their music, in addition to their online stores. Covid-19 has impacted full and part-time musicians by eliminating live performances. This will give you a chance to do some holiday shopping and in turn support them in this trying year!

Here is the link to this JSMHM YouTube premiere! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB4qeFQC_zhSz8Tomyhx7bcR7lBvVfQge

If you would like to make a donation by mail, then make your checks out to JSMHM and mail them to JSMHM, PO BOX 572, Boone, NC 28607

For online donations, go to mountainhomemusic.com and click on “Upcoming Concerts”. We are using a secure link to Donorbox – it will accept all types of payments including, applepay, googlepay and credit cards. Just click on the “Donate” button!

JSMHM will return to presenting live concerts after the pandemic. Meanwhile, fans and friends can keep up with JSMHM on Facebook and the mountainhomemusic.com website.

On behalf of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s board of directors, we wish everyone a safe and healthy Holiday Season!