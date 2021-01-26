Jones House to Host Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians “Zoom-Along” Series Beginning Feb. 4

Join the Jones House and the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians for a free virtual sing-along!

In lieu of in-person group classes, The Jones House will be hosting a number of virtual sing- along workshops, or “Zoom-Alongs,” throughout the spring semester. These free events will take place on the Zoom video conferencing application.

Some of the best local music instructors will discuss, demonstrate, and perform a select number of classic bluegrass and old time songs from the JAM Songbook. Lyrics and chords will be available to view on the Jones House website during the event so everyone can sing and play along at home.

“This is a great, low pressure way to practice your instrument and singing skills alone or with other family members in your household,” says Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon Holder.

All participant microphones will be muted during the event but questions are welcome in the text chat and there will be time for questions with the instructors at the end of the program. Every session will be suitable for all ages and skill levels.

The lineup is set for the first two Zoom-Alongs. The first session will take place on Thursday, February 4 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and will be led by husband and wife duo, Kay and Patrick Crouch. The second will be held on Tuesday, February 16 from 6:00-7:00 p.m., featuring the eclectic Appalachian stylings of Zoe & Cloyd.

“More Zoom-Alongs will be announced throughout the spring,” says Holder. “This is a fun opportunity for musicians and students to connect, and a way to foster an atmosphere of learning and growth.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the Boone Jam Zoom-Along and private virtual music lessons via Zoom can visit www.joneshouse.org or email [email protected]