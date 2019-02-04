Jones House Releases Winter-Spring Concert Series Schedule

Published Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1:15 pm

The Jones House Cultural and Community Center kicks off the 2019 Winter-Spring Indoor Concert series on Saturday, February 16, with workshops and performances by old-time musicians Brett and Pan Riggs with William Ritter and Cajun fiddlers Joel Savoy and Linzay Young.

In addition to Cajun and Old-time string band music, the series will include concerts featuring ballad singers, Irish musicians, bluegrass virtuosos, and more. Many of the visiting artists will also be giving workshops or master-classes prior to their performances.

An old-time fiddle-and-banjo workshop will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, prior to the first concert, which starts at 4 p.m. that afternoon. The first concert brings together both old-time country fiddle-and-banjo music with the twin fiddling of Cajun masters, Savoy and Young. Savoy and Young hail from southern Louisiana and are both immersed in the Cajun music and culture of the region. Savoy is from one of the most famous Cajun families. He plays several instruments and also produces albums from many southern Louisiana artists. Young is also a multi-instrumentalist who has performed with a host of Cajun bands and legends. Brett and Pan Riggs are veterans of the North Carolina old-time music community. William Ritter grew up in the North Carolina mountains, and he has spent many years learning the traditional tunes and songs of the region.

The series continues on February 19, with an evening concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring ballad singer Bobby McMillon, folk music master Rick Ward, and multi-instrumentalist, Kenny Price. McMillon is one of the most celebrated ballad singers in the country, with an expansive repertoire of regional songs. Ward comes from the Beech Mountain community and carries many of the singing and banjo traditions of the area. Price is the son of Fiddlin’ Fred Price, who performed and recorded with Doc Watson, and he will be playing music he learned from his father and Clarence “Tom” Ashley of Mountain City.

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters will visit the Jones House on Saturday, March 9. The band includes Bruce Molsky, Allison de Groot, and Stash Wyslouch, and the three master old-time musicians will be giving fiddle, banjo, and guitar workshops at 4 p.m., followed by an evening performance, starting at 7:30 p.m.

March 26 will feature a concert of Irish music, centered around the fiddling and music of Claudine Langille of the band Touchstone. Her visit will include an afternoon workshop, followed by an evening concert at 7 p.m.

The series will conclude on May 14, with afternoon workshops and an evening concert with Barnes, Gordy, and Walsh. This progressive bluegrass band of virtuoso pickers includes banjo player Danny Barnes, of the famed Austin trio Bad Livers; guitar player Grant Gordy, formerly with the David Grisman Quintet; and mandolin player Joe K. Walsh, from the Berkeley School of Music.

The concerts on February 16, 19, and March 26, are in collaboration with Black and Global Roots Concerts and Dr. Cece Conway, and they are sponsored by Town of Boone, Appalachian State University, Our Town of NEA, and our hosts and listeners.

Tickets for all concerts are $20. Workshops are free, but guests are asked to please RSVP with Mark Freed at the contact info below.

All workshops and concert take place in the Jones House Cultural and Community Center in downtown Boone, located at 604 W. King St. The concert space seats are limited to 40 people, so advanced reservation is strongly encouraged. To make a reservation for the concert or workshop, please contact Mark Freed at [email protected] or call 828.268.6280 . To find out more information about the Jones House Cultural and Community Center and the indoor concert series at the Jones House, please visit www.joneshouse.org.

