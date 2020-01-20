Jones House Announces 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series

Published Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:48 pm

The schedule is set for the 2020 Spring Indoor Concert Series at the Jones House, held in the intimate 40-seat Mazie Jones Gallery. With a power-packed lineup that includes Cajun musicians, old time string instrumentalists, a local country-blues extraordinaire, a bluegrass legend, and even a singer-songwriter NASCAR superstar, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“We are excited about this concert series at the Jones House. We have really tried to bring a broad array of musical genres and styles here to the High Country,” stated Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon Holder.

The series kicks off on February 5 at 7:30 PM with a band all the way from Lafayette, Louisiana, Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces. This talented trio will bring a traditional, but fresh, Cajun sound, playing classic tunes featuring guitar, fiddle, and accordion. With infectious rhythms and unique vocal intonations, these bilingual bayou balladeers provide what they refer to as “comfort food for the Cajun music fan.”

On Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM, local flatpicking phenom Presley Barker will delight audiences as he brings his signature rockabilly style and effervescent charm to the stage. A native of the Appalachian mountain region, Barker has played guitar alongside some of the industry’s greats, including a performance with Ricky Skaggs at the Grand Ole Opry. A guitar virtuoso with a smooth, bluesy voice and a spirited stage presence, Barker continues to expand his musical repertoire.

Old time Southern duo, Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones, from Galax, Virginia will be at the Jones House on Sunday, March 21 at an earlier time of 4:00 PM. Both awarding-winning instrumentalists, Marshall and Jones stay true to their old time music roots. With captivating melodies on the fiddle and guitar, along with sweet vocal harmonies, their effortless duets epitomize the traditional Southern rural sound.

The series shifts into high gear in April when Americana singer-songwriter and NASCAR great Kyle Petty visits the High Country for an intimate concert in the Mazie Jones Gallery on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 PM. A decade removed from his stock car racing career, Petty, now a certified family man, makes time for another passion – music. For Petty, writing and playing his own songs is a source of comfort and healing, and when he picks up a guitar, he always has a story to tell.

Spring indoor concerts end on a high note, when Nashville bluegrass artist and world-renowned flatpick guitarist David Grier takes the stage on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 PM. With nearly four decades of performing under his belt, Grier has honed his own distinctive cross-picking style, earning him the award of IBMA “Guitar Player of the Year” on three separate occasions. With his recently released album Ways of the World, Grier has proven his staying power in the bluegrass industry.

Tickets for spring indoor concerts are $20 and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at 828-268- 6280. For more information about the Spring Indoor Concert Series, traditional music lessons, weekly old time jams, and other events at the Jones House, visit joneshouse.org. Indoor concerts are held with support from the Town of Boone.

Related Articles

Comments

comments