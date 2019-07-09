Join Your Local Churches for July Vacation Bible Schools Throughout the High Country

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:34 pm

By Hailey Blevins

With July underway, summer has only just begun. Many churches held their Vacation Bible Schools in June, but some have stretched the fun into July and are readying themselves for this summer’s Vacation Bible Schools. These “schools” focus on making religion easy to understand and fun for kids, often introducing them to God for the first time.

Vacation Bible Schools are the perfect way to help keep your kids busy over the summer and meeting new friends while they grow in their faith. VBS is an easy way to get kids involved in church while giving you the opportunity to meet the people within the church too.

Children learn stories from the Bible that go along with the Church’s theme of the VBS. Churches usually hold week-long events with classes, crafts, games and snacks for kids of various ages.

Check out these VBSs in the High Country for your kids this summer:

Greenway Baptist Church

From July 7-10, join Greenway Baptist Church to learn about the parables – pair o’ bulls. Join us out West while we learn about earthly stories with heavenly meanings. This Bible School is for ages 3 through 5th grade and runs from 5:30-8:30 with dinner served at 5:30.

Beech Valley Baptist Church

Take God’s love to new frontiers at Beech Valley Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School, Giddy Up Junction, which started July 7 and continues until July 12. A meal is served each night at 6 p.m. before classes start at 6:45. All are welcome, and there will be classes for all ages.

Willowdale Baptist Church

Life if Wild, God is Good! Join us Sunday, July 7 – Friday, July 12 at 6:30 each evening at Willowdale Baptist Church to learn how good God is! There will be bible stories, crafts, snacks and games. We will meet different Bible Buddies during the week, including Mack, Hooper, Marge, Zion, Savanna and Jambo. All ages are welcome! Register HERE today.

Mabel Baptist Church

Mabel Baptist Church will be hosting a weekend Giddy Up Junction Vacation Bible School on July 12-13. Friday’s Bible School will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 8:30 while Saturday’s will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2:30. Mabel invites ages 3-15 to attend this weekend.

Union Baptist Church

Experience amazing encounters with Jesus as you go In The Wild at Union Baptist Church on July 14-18. Dinner will be served at 5:30 with classes from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, Boone

First Presbyterian Church Boone will have its annual Vacation Bible School Monday, July 15, through Thursday, July 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The theme is “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth.” Participants will be asked to imagine leaving a life of privilege and power to face angry mobs, painful imprisonment, and chain-breaking earthquakes – all to spread the life-changing truth of God’s love. They will learn the jaw-dropping story of the Apostle Paul straight from Paul himself! Come visit Athens and witness Paul inspiring kids through music, crafts, Bible stories, games and mission opportunities in order to share the truth of God’s immeasurable love today.

Dinner will be served each night. Children should wear clothing that can get dirty.

Registration is required in order to attend and is now open through July 3. Knowing in advance how many children will attend allows organizers to make sure there is enough food, materials and volunteers. Registration can be done online at https://www.vbspro.events/p/events/firstpresboonevbs.

Bethel Baptist Church

Life is wild, but God is good! Join Bethel Baptist Church for their Roar! Vacation Bible School on July 15-19. Join them for supper at 5:30 p.m. and classes are from 6-8. The Bible School is open to those in Preschool-5th grade.

Laurel Fork Baptist Church

Journey In The Wild with Laurel Fork Baptist Church on July 15-19. A supper will be served at 6 p.m. each night, and classes begin at 6:45. Commencement will be on July 20 at 6 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Learn how to take God’s love to new frontiers with Giddy Up Junction, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School on July 15-19. Bible School is from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

South Fork Baptist Church

In The Wild, experience amazing encounters with Jesus at this Vacation Bible School. South Fork’s Bible School is July 21-26. On July 21, Bible School begins at 4 p.m. On July 22-25, Bible School is from 6-8 p.m. July 26 is Family Night and begins at 6 p.m. A meal will be provided each night.

Parkway School, Boone

Watauga Bible Adventure Week will be hosted by several churches in the High Country. It will be located at Parkway School. It is July 22-26th from 5-8pm. There will be games, food, crafts, music, bible study, and more! It is for children who are going into Kindergarten – 9th grade. Every child who is registered online by June 30th will be guaranteed a free t-shirt. You can find everything at wataugabibleadventure.com!

Oak Grove Baptist Church

Join Oak Grove Baptist Church for Roar! Bible School, where you’ll learn that even when life is wild, God is good. Bible School is from 6-7:30 p.m. July 25-28.

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Emmanuel Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible from Sunday, July 28 – Friday, August 2 from 6:30 – 8:30. There will be classes for all ages, including adults. If you enroll children under the age of 5, we do request that you remain on church grounds during VBS time. A light meal will be provided for the children each night. Please download and fill out the registration form prior to VBS and email it to emmanuelashenc.com prior to the first night of VBS.

The theme for this year’s VBS will be “Drive”. This is a race car theme, which will teach children about racing to Jesus for salvation to win a crown of life! Bible School will kick off with race cards and show cars on the church grounds.

We are so excited to work with your children! We invite them to come ready to learn about Jesus Christ and the race to the Finish for Our Savior! In the meantime, we invite any of you to come and be a part of our church! We assure you, you will feel the love of Jesus here! Register now at emmanuelashenc.com.

Mountainside Lutheran Church

Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville is offering a weekend of Bible School in August for children ages 3 through 5th graders. Slated for Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11, Mountainside’s weekend Bible School will feature music, crafts, games, Bible stories, snacks and more. Bible School is from 3-7 p.m. For more information, please contact Mountainside Lutheran Church at 828-733-4404 or email [email protected]

Know about another VBS this summer? Email us at [email protected] with the information or a link!

