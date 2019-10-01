Join the Artists of Mica in Downtown Bakersville on October 4 for the Bakersville Art Walk

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:35 pm

By Joe Johnson

Welcome autumn in the mountains with the artists of Mica at the Bakersville Galleries Art Walk on October 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Spend the evening enjoying the galleries and interesting conversations with artists as well as art walk patrons. Wonderful refreshments, prepared by the artists, will be served.

The Bakersville Art Walk is meant to showcase the works of more than 100 artists in the galleries and shops of downtown Bakersville, who open their doors to the public for the event. Artists whose work is being displayed during the Bakersville Art Walk include the 13 member artists of Mica, the consignment artists of Mica, and this year’s Guest Artist: bowlmaker Nathan Favors. Favors’ work will only be on display until October 21 at the Mica Gallery.

Mica is a cooperative gallery of fine contemporary craft located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains that currently showcases 13 local artists working in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, sculpture, and metal. Mica’s members are part of the strong and vibrant arts community, making the area a destination for art lovers and collectors. Visit Mica any day at and you are likely to meet one or two of the artists who contribute to the gallery.

Artists who work within Mica include the likes of Carmen Grier, Claudia Dunaway, David Ross, Gertrude Graham Smith, Jenny Lou Sherburne, Teresa Pietsch, Kent McLaughlin and Suze Lindsay, Lisa Joerling, Pam Brewer, Robbie Bell, Fyreglas Studio, Sondra Dorn, and Terry Gess.

Mica is located at 37 Mitchell Avenue, Bakersville, NC. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information visit http://www.micagallerync.com/ or call 828-688-6422. Follow the gallery on Facebook at Mica Gallery NC, or on Instagram at @micagallerync.

