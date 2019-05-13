Join Oasis for the 16th Annual Midnight at the Oasis Fundraiser This Friday, May 17

Published Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:21 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Oasis celebrates 41 years of service to the High Country and its victims of domestic abuse this year. The non-profit organization has served survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Watauga and Avery County since 1978. The celebration will be combined with the 16th annual Midnight at the Oasis fundraiser this Friday, May 17.

The 16th Midnight at the Oasis will be held from 7-11 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Inn & Suites in Blowing Rock. As usual, the event will feature live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres with Middle Eastern themed food and a cash bar.

Capture your favorite moments with friends in a photo-booth throughout the evening. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear success stories from survivors here in the High Country.

OASIS is an acronym for what the organization does: Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter. The organization serves hundreds of clients and children each year. All Oasis services are free and confidential and includes a 24-hour crisis line in English and in Spanish, crisis counseling, temporary emergency shelter, transitional and permanent supportive housing, case management services, information and referrals to community resources, legal and medical advocacy, support groups and prevention programs.

100% of proceeds raised at this event on Friday will be used to operate Oasis’s confidential, emergency shelter for victims and families fleeing intimate partner violence.

Tickets to attend the Midnight at Oasis event and support their mission are $40 per person and can be purchased here. This includes a commemorative wine glass for attendees. https://www.oasisinc.org/events/midnight-at-the-oasis-2017/

The Meadowbrook Inn is located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 828-264-1532.

As in years past, there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres with Middle Eastern themed food and a cash bar. Depot Street will be playing live music to get the crowd moving on the dance floor, and a photo-booth will be set up to capture your favorite moments throughout the evening. Guests will also hear real success stories from survivors right here in the High Country.

100% of proceeds raised at this event will be used to operate Oasis’s confidential, emergency shelter for victims and families fleeing intimate partner violence. Working together, we can break the cycle of violence in our community.

Comments

comments