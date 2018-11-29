Join Lees-McRae College on Dec. 3 for Lees-McRae Christmas: A Service of Music and Lessons

Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 12:42 pm

This year, Lees-McRae College will be celebrating Christmas like never before.

Open to the public, Lees-McRae Christmas: A Service of Music and Lessons on Monday, Dec. 3 is a free event that welcomes all for a night of music, singing, scripture, food and holiday fun.

Starting at 7 p.m., head to Hayes Auditorium and Broyhill Theatre for fun games and favorite holiday tunes performed by the Lees-McRae Highlanders. With the help of several local pastors including Ted Henry, Michael McKee, Tee Gatewood, Alan Yawn, and Feild Russell, guests can enjoy and are welcome to participate in a music and Christmas lesson service. The service will conclude with a lighting ceremony.

Following the service, visitors are invited to Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center for cookies, hot chocolate, cider, and even more music that will put all in the holiday spirit.

