Join Corey Nelson for a Presentation on Hidden Harm: Electromagnetic Fields on June 22

Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:09 pm

On June 22nd, Corey Nelson is giving a free, live 40-minute presentation regarding a major environmental health issue: electromagnetic fields.

Corey is a freelance writer, quantum health and wellness coach, and personal trainer. He has provided guidance to well over 1000 clients in the past 10 years. In his writing and heath coaching career, Corey initially focused on pharmacology, endocrinology, biochemistry, and genetics, but he not focuses primarily on mitochondrial health, quantum biology, and the relationship between human environments, health and disease.

In his presentation, he says he will be going deep on the following topics:

Legal issues around EMF safety, and why regulatory agencies don’t protect you the way they should

Privacy issues and surveillance capitalism

Scientific studies demonstrating harm from electromagnetic fields.

The many mechanisms and pathways.

Real-world health problems caused by EMFs (these affect many people who don’t even realize it).

The main types and common sources of EMFs.

Easy, practical methods regular people can use for preventing EMF-induced health problems (plus have more energy, sleep better, and feel better overall).

The presentation is at 3 pm Eastern time at the Watauga County Public Library’s Community Room in Boone, North Carolina. If you can’t make it in person, there will be a livestream or temporary recording available on Corey’s Facebook page.

Please RSVP here if you are considering attending or streaming it: https://www.facebook.com/events/watauga-county-public-library/hidden-harm-how-emfs-affect-your-health-and-practical-solutions/1079145922209763/

Corey welcomes everyone to attend and learn more about the hidden harm in electromagnetic fields and how what we can’t see can sometimes hurt us.

Comments

comments