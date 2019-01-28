Join Boone Drug as it Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary by “Buying Boone Lunch” at F.A.R.M. Cafe on Wednesday, January 30th

Published Monday, January 28, 2019 at 12:48 pm

Join us this Wednesday January 30th between 11am and 2pm. Everyone is welcome at F.A.R.M (Feed All Regardless of Means) Cafe at 617 West King Street for another ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ day. This will be Boone Drug’s third time participating in ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ and its one hundred year anniversary celebration. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, guests are encouraged to donate what they are able for a great lunch. Boone Drug covers the cost of the meal through a generous donation so that each and every additional donation can be utilized by the cafe in its mission to fight insecurity in the High Country.

F.A.R.M. Cafe operates in the original Boone Drug store. A few changes have been made, but the space still resonates memories of sitting around the lunch counter at the Olde Thyme Soda Fountain and grille. Folks to this day talk about Mama Marilyn’s famous lasagna and chicken salad. The old downtown staff will be volunteer employees for the day; serving as cooks, dishwashers and servers. “We’re so excited to support the F.A.R.M cafe and see some of my wonderful customers that I had the pleasure of serving for so many years”, said Marilyn Farthing. We hope everyone can come out to this memorable event where we as a community can come together to support a wonderful local cafe.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

