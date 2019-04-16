Join Area Chambers of Commerce for Special Mega-Network Business After Hours Event at Linville Falls Winery on April 23

Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9:58 am

By Tim Gardner

On Tuesday, April 23, seven area chambers of commerce are joining together to present a “Special Mega-Network-Business After Hours Event” at the Linville Falls Winery, located just off US Highway 221 in the Linville Falls Community of Avery County. Its Global Positioning System (GPS) address is: 9557 Linville Falls Highway, Newland, NC.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 7:30 p.m., the gathering will be headlined by Chambers of Commerce from Avery, Burke and McDowell counties as well as from the townships of Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and Beech Mountain (Area).

Sponsored by Carolina West Wireless and the Linville Falls Winery, the event is free and open to the public. It will include live music from a local music band. Food and general beverages as well as the winery’s famous wines will also be available for purchase.

There also are going to drawings for big giveaways, so those attending are urged to bring their business cards to be used for the drawings and to give to new business associates.

Officials and other representatives of the Chambers featured realize that now more than ever their roles in supporting and leading businesses to grow is of vital importance. To inform and drive the growth of those businesses across the regions these Chambers represent, they are pleased to offer this event in order for its members and others to grow their business connections.

This mega-networking social will give all attending an opportunity to exchange information and ideas, make new friends for Chamber members and prospective members and meet some of the brightest business minds the region has to offer. It also will provide them with a network of their peers and a chance to forge relationships and powerful partnerships with each other and across the broader area business communities.

“This will bring our businesses, members of the Chambers and friends together to help each other,” said Avery Chamber Events Relations Representative Carrie Hitchcock. “Every Chamber of Commerce has the same basic mission, and networking will helps us to assist each other to build our businesses to foster more economic growth. We at the Avery County Chamber are very excited about this unique networking event as I’m sure those are from the other Chambers. We can hardly wait for the networking event to start.”

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Harrison Herbst said a crowd of 400-500 is expected at the assembly.

Linville Falls Winery, the Mega-Network-Business After Hours Event’s host, sits on a picturesque 40-acre farm that features ten acres of vines, a Christmas tree farm and a state-of-the-art tasting room in a facility that mimics California wineries.

Planning to attend the event? The Chambers suggest you contact their offices to RSVP to help plan for the needed number of food and beverage items. The phone numbers of the Chambers of Commerce to be represented include:

(All 828 Area Codes)

Boone 264-2225

Blowing Rock 295-7851

Banner Elk 898-8395

Beech Mountain 387-9283

Avery County 898-5605

Burke County 437-3021

McDowell 652-4240

Pictures from Linville Falls Winery

Comments

comments