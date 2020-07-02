Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:18 am

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music welcomes friends and fans to join in a virtual celebration of traditional music, song, and dance with a series of greetings from members and artist friends. The first batch of the “Mountain Home Music Virtual Greeting Cards” will premier this Friday, July 3rd on Independence Day weekend. In lieu of our traditional July 4th Bluegrass and Brass Concert – an idea Joe Shannon conceived many years ago to combine bluegrass musicians with a patriotic brass band – the first series will feature photographs from Lonnie Webster set to an audio recording from a Bluegrass and Brass performance from years ago. This group of releases will also include a greeting – and dance! – from JSHM director, Rodney Sutton, along with performances by David Johnson, Kay and Patrick Crouch, Mary Greene, Lois Hornbostel and Ehukai Teves, April Verch, The Burnett Sisters, John Peterson, and more. JSMHM will release additional batches of new and archival footage throughout the remainder of the pandemic, so keep your eyes and ears open for more.

You may access all the Virtual Greeting Cards from:

The JSMHM website – mountainhomemusic.org

The Mountainhome Music Facebook page –

https://www.facebook.com/mountainhomemusic/

JSMHM YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQXIl0DwRd-zd4aaZx6SHGQ

JSMHM hopes that sharing these Virtual Greeting Cards will help fill your hearts and minds with joy and smiles during the pandemic as we celebrate diverse styles of Appalachian performing arts. JSMHM strives to educate and build community through the arts, providing accessible cross-generational experiences.

Wishing you health and happiness!