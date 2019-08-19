Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music to Present The Burnett Sisters Band on August 27

Published Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music will present Boone’s own, The Burnett Sisters Band, in concert on Tuesday, August 27th as a part of its special 2019 Matinee Series! The show takes place at 2:00pm at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone! As with all JSMHM matinees, this is a non-ticketed, “Pay as You Exit Concert” – if you enjoy the show, we ask for a $10 donation on your way out!

Ranging from ages 12 to 22, The Burnett Sisters Band consists of four siblings who create a unique blend of music in the folk, old-time, and bluegrass traditions. Establishing themselves as a gospel quartet, all four sisters began singing and playing together at local venues and churches in their early youth with the inspiration of other family bands. Currently performing professionally as a five-piece string band at events and festivals across the United States, The Burnett Sisters Band has established a name as a highly entertaining, engaging, and delightful group of musicians with haunting sibling harmony vocals. Products of the very successful JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program, the members strive to carry on the old-time and bluegrass traditions, while providing their own characteristic renditions of classic favorites and originals. For this matinee, they will be playing as their quintet, with Colin Ray joining them on banjo.

The sisters are; Kathleen, Anissa, Sophia and Anneli with Colin rounding out the group. Kathleen began playing fiddle at age 4, beginning in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program in Boone, NC. She continued with the program through advanced fiddle classes and enjoyed learning the guitar as well, teaching in the program by the time she graduated high school. Homeschooled and able to benefit from many music opportunities throughout her childhood, Kathleen spent years enjoying Oldtime and Bluegrass fiddle festivals and vocal competitions. As the lead singer in the band, Kathleen also plays guitar and occasionally still fiddles, as she continues to pursue a Bluegrass, Oldtime and Country Music Degree at East Tennessee State University with a minor in Appalachian Studies.

Anissa is a highly accomplished multi instrumentalist known for the unique qualities of traditional yet contemporary style she brings to her music. From a very young age she pursued the fiddle as her main focus and is driven to continue excellence in performance. Throughout her years, Anissa has won countless awards for her phenomenal fiddling and is a desired instructor in today’s roots music culture. In 2019, she has already taken the blue ribbon at competitions such as the Appalachian Fiddlers Convention, Yadkin Valley Fiddlers Convention and the ETSU Bluegrass Competition. Currently a senior at East Tennessee State University and pursuing a degree in their Bluegrass, Old-time and Roots music program, Anissa has been playing traditional music since first picking up the fiddle at age four. She has played with several professional bands throughout her life and is excited to be pursuing a musical career with her sisters. Coming up through the JAM program in Boone, NC, Anissa plays claw-hammer banjo and fiddle in the band. Having an interest in many different styles of fiddling, Anissa is also a composer of numerous Celtic and Irish fiddle tunes. She has a passion for teaching and sharing traditional music and plans on continuing in performance and instruction.

Attracted by the massive size and deep tone, Sophia began playing the big bass fiddle at the age of ten and is now known for her incredibly solid and steady rhythm that pulls the whole band together. Like the rest of her sisters, her first instrument was the fiddle but she has broadened her musicianship to mastering the bass, as well as the piano and rhythm guitar.

Being the youngest member of the band at age 12, Anneli has been sharing her musical talent since she began recognizing and singing the high harmony at just four years old. She is a multi-instrumentalist, with mandolin being her designated band instrument, though she can play a mean old-time fiddle tune, which is often showcased on stage. Anni is an award winning flatfoot dancer, fiddler, and vocalist, and can’t help but bring a smile to anyone’s face with her bubbly and humorous personality.

Colin Ray is from Lincolnton, North Carolina. He began playing music at the age of six when he received his first guitar as a Christmas present. He then began learning under close instruction of Darin Aldridge of Darin and Brooke Aldridge. Colin is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a major in Spanish, minoring in General Business and Bluegrass. He was a member of the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band in various capacities, playing guitar, mandolin and banjo. For nearly a year, he played with the band Dreamcatcher providing vocals and playing mandolin. Colin has had the opportunity to fill in at times with bands such as Dailey and Vincent. Colin is the lead singer and guitar player for Jeff Parker and Company, and also plays banjo with the Burnett Sisters Band.

This concert is supported by the following private sponsors; Bill and Jewel Magee – in Loving Memory of Nell and Harry Thomas and Jo and Rogers Magee. Business sponsors include; Mast General Store, Mountain Time Publishing, and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by; Boone TDA, Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

